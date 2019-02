COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove’s Kenzie King broke the school record with eight 3-pointers, all in the first half, for a game-high 24 points as the Bulldogs topped Pandora-Gilboa 62-16 in a Putnam County League girls basketball game Saturday. Rylee Sybert added 15 points, four steals and seven assists for the Bulldogs (17-5, 5-2 PCL), […]