LEIPSIC — Leipsic, shutout in the first quarter, outscored Miller City 5-2 in overtime Tuesday night and the unbeaten Vikings walked away with a 44-41 Putnam County League girls basketball victory. The win lifts Leipsic to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the PCL. Miller City fell to 5-3, 1-1. Miller City led 10-0 after the […]