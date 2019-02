MILLER CITY — Natalie Koenig and Kylie Berner combined for 42 points and Miller City closed the regular season with a 62-54 win Friday over Putnam County League rival Fort Jennings. Koenig finished with 22 points and Berner had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Miller City (10-12, 1-3 PCL). Abi Lammers added 11 rebounds […]