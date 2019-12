OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf used a 20-6 advantage in the second quarter to break the game open and the unbeaten Titans rolled to a 53-27 win over Arlington in Saturday’s nonleague girls basketball matchup. Kelsey Erford scored 14 points, Erin Kaufman (7 rebounds) had 11 and Brianna Schimmoeller added 10 as O-G upped its record to […]