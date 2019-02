OTTAWA — State-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf used a 30-6 third-quarter edge to blow the game open and roll past Kenton 73-46 to earn at least a share of the Western Buckeye League girls basketball title on Thursday. The Titans (19-1, 8-0 WBL), ranked No. 5 in Division III, fell behind 23-14 after one quarter and took a […]