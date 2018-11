ARCADIA — Kennedy Pratt had her way with Cory-Rawson in the paint on Thursday in posting a milestone-reaching double-double for a 71-17 Blanchard Valley Conference win. Pratt, who had game-highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds, surpassed the 1,000-point threshold for her career with a mid-range jumper in the lane midway through the third quarter […]