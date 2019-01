DOLA — Cory-Rawson’s Zoe Chisholm tied a school record with six 3-pointers and finished with 36 points Tuesday to lead the Hornets to a 52-33 win over Hardin Northern in a nonleague girls basketball game. Courtney Dulle, in 2013, and Emily Heldman, in 2015, also hit six treys for the Hornets. Chisholm also led Cory-Rawson […]