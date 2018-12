Katie Thomas buried six of Findlay’s seven 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 28 points in leading the Trojans past Anthony Wayne 58-42 in Saturday’s nonleague girls basketball game. Kaylee Brodine added to Thomas’ big game with a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double for Findlay (2-7), which opened with a 33-18 first half. Chloe Holliday chipped in […]