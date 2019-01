VANLUE — Vanlue’s girls basketball team set a new school record Saturday for fewest points allowed by an opponent as the Wildcats trounced Monclova Christian 45-8 in a nonleague girls game. Vanlue defeated Bettsville 52-9 in the 1995-96 season. Emma Biller scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Vanlue (7-6). Maliah Snook also had […]