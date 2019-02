BLUFFTON — Liberty-Benton hit five of its 10 3-pointers in the first quarter using the 21-point quarter to ignite a 62-39 nonleague win over Bluffton to remain unbeaten. Caitlin Elseser, a 6-foot-3 junior post, led the Eagles (19-0) with 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. Sammy Shardo buried four 3s for […]