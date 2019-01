COLUMBUS GROVE — Liberty-Benton held Columbus Grove to just eight first-half points and jolted to a 53-27 nonleague win on Tuesday. Caitlin Elseser paced the unbeaten Eagles (13-0), who are ranked second in the latest Associated Press Division III poll, and patrolled the paint with a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double while adding a game-high eight blocks. […]