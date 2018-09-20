L-B powers past Cory-Rawson, 8-2

RAWSON — Maya Rickle and Alexis Rickenbacher got state-ranked Liberty-Benton rolling to start each half as the sophomore duo combined for four goals in leading the Eagles over Cory-Rawson 8-2 in Wednesday’s North Central Ohio Soccer Association match.

Rickle, who scored twice in the first half, got L-B on the board just 2:56 into the match and Rickenbacher scored in the 44th minute to begin the second half.

Also scoring for the unbeaten Eagles (8-0-1, 4-0 NCOSA) was Jayde Bailey, Maddie Parmelee, Savanah Richards (2 assists) and Olivia Bodie.

Zoe Chisholm and Grace Roebke each scored a goal for the Hornets (5-2-1, 1-2), snapping their six-game streak without a loss. Evelyn Waltz made 20 saves.

goals: (L-B) Maya Rickle & Alexis Rickenbacher 2, Jayde Bailey, Maddie Parmelee, Savanah Richards & Olivia Bodie 1; (C-R) Zoe Chisholm & Grace Roebke 1. Assists: (L-B) Richards 2, Rickenbacher, Rickle, Bodie, Chloe Kin & Lexi Nagy 1. shots-on-goal: Liberty-Benton 28, Cory-Rawson 3. saves: (L-B) Sophie Aschemeier 1; (C-R) Evelyn Waltz 20.

records: Liberty-Benton 8-0-1, 4-0 North Central Ohio Soccer Association; Cory-Rawson 5-2-1, 1-2 NCOSA.

VAN BUREN 6

ADA 0

VAN BUREN — Hannah Missler and Garce Hoerig combined for four of Van Buren’s six goals as the Black Knights torched Ada 6-0 in Wednesday’s North Central Ohio Soccer Association match.

Missler and Hoerig each tallied a pair of goals with an assist, while Mia George and Peyton Sendelbach wrapped up the Knights’ scoring with a goal apiece in the second half.

Van Buren improved to 4-2-2 overall and 2-0 in the NCOSA.

Ella Poling made three saves for the Bulldogs (3-5, 0-3), who were outshot 9-0.

goals: (VB) Hannah Missler & Grace Hoerig 2, Mia George & Peyton Sendelbach 1. Assists: (VB) Mady Parker 2, Addie Jackson, Zoe Horne, Missler & Hoerig 1. shots-on-goal: Ada 0, Van Buren 9. saves: (Ada) Ella Poling 3; (VB) Shaina Lako 0.

records: Ada 3-5, 0-3 North Central Ohio Soccer Association; Van Buren 4-2-2, 2-0 NCOSA.