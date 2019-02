Liberty-Benton’s Savanah Richards netted the Blanchard Valley Conference’s top girls basketball award for the second straight year as the BVC released its all-conference selections for the 2018-19 season on Monday. Richards was joined on the first team by teammate Caitlin Elseser, Hopewell-Loudon’s MaKayla Elmore, Arcadia’s Kennedy Pratt, Arlington’s Jenna Pepple and North Baltimore’s Alivia Light. […]