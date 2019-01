CAREY — Hannah Lonsway popped in a game-high 16 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Carey to an easy 57-29 win Tuesday over visiting Northern 10 Conference rival Bucyrus. Avarie Stewart added 10 points and Sadie Arend had four steals for Carey (3-9, 3-5 N10), which held Bucyrus to single digits in every quarter. […]