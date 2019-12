DOLA — Mady Parker scored 18 points Monday to lead Van Buren to a 58-50 victory over Hardin Northern in a nonleague girls basketball game. Reese Recker and Sophia Reineke each had eight points for Van Buren (3-2), while Agnes Durliat and Breanna Tabler (five assists) each scored seven points. Recker had a game-high nine […]