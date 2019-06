Saige Warren delivered a walk-off single to score Cody Balliet as the game-winning run to propel Findlay’s Post 3 American Legion baseball team past Sandusky 3-1 on Wednesday. Findlay improved to 6-2 overall. Tyler Lydick (2-0) threw a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts to get the win. In the bottom half, Balliet reached on […]