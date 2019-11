HIRAM — Bluffton University outscored Hiram College 43-28 in the second half and posted a 76-61 win in a nonleague men’s basketball game Wednesday. Andrew Renner poured in 24 points to lead Bluffton (3-2). Aaron Rich added 19 points and eight rebounds while Jameel Cosby had 12 points and six boards. Bluffton knocked down 13 […]