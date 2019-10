MARIETTA — Ohio Valley University’s Hugo Kadima scored twice in the first 10 minutes as the Fighting Scots earned a 4-0 men’s soccer win over the University of Findlay in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play Thursday at Marietta Field. Ohio Valley (8-3-1, 6-2-1 GMAC) avenged a 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers (7-4-1, 4-4-1) on […]