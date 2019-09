The University of Findlay men’s soccer team surrendered a goal in each half and fell 2-0 to Tiffin University on Wednesday at DeHaven Field. The Oilers dropped to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. The Dragons (3-0-2, 1-0-1) got on the board first in the 34th minute as Martijn Kuijs scored […]