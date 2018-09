By SHANNON DOVE STAFF WRITER PEMBERVILLE — Justin Pickerel scored three touchdowns and Jaden Rayford added two to lift Eastwood to a 42-16 victory over visiting Fostoria High School on Friday night in Northern Buckeye Conference play. Rayford led Eastwood with 187 yards on 20 carries and Pickerel totaled 105 yards on 16 attempts. “Early […]