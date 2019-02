OTTAWA — A pair of Ottawa-Glandorf bowlers earned second-team all-conference honors as the Western Buckeye League released its all-league selections after Friday’s WBL Tournament at Highland Lanes. The Titans’ Jarrett Johns was a boys second-team all-WBL selection in leading the Titans this season. Teammate Austin Radcliff made the all-WBL third team. Ottawa-Glandorf finished fourth in […]