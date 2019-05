By DAVE HANNEMAN STAFF WRITER HAMLER — Kalida baseball coach Joe Recker calls them his “three-headed monster.” Sometime Saturday afternoon, he’s hoping he can call them “regional champions.” Kalida ace Owen Recker was not his Putnam-County-League-Player-of-the-Year self on Thursday. But Tyler Klausing and Josh Recker pitched 51/3 strong innings of relief, Kalida magnified costly McComb […]