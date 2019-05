LEIPSIC — Leipsic’s Dylan Schroeder threw a one-hitter on Tuesday but his teammate Cole Rieman did one better with a six-inning no-hitter on Wednesday as the Vikings downed Arcadia 10-0 for a Blanchard Valley Conference baseball win. Rieman fanned nine batters and walked just one while tallying two singles at the plate for Leipsic (13-8, […]