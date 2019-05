NORTH BALTIMORE — Patrick Henry scored eight runs in 41/3 innings against North Baltimore ace Levi Gazarek as the Patriots stopped the Tigers 9-3 in a Division IV district baseball quarterfinal Thursday. With the win, the Patriots (8-12) will host Leipsic (16-8) in Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. district semifinal. North Baltimore (13-8) will wrap up its […]