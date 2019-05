Division IV McComb vs. Kalida WHERE & WHEN: 5 p.m. today, Patrick Henry’s Garrold Parratt Field. RECORDS: McComb 20-5; Kalida 17-4. COACHES: McComb, Ross Shoup (1st year, 20-5); Kalida, Joe Recker (6th year, 98-46). LAST REGIONAL APPEARANCE: McComb, 2015; Kalida, 2016. NEXT OPPONENT: Colonel Crawford (21-7) or Antwerp (17-5), 5 p.m. Friday. TALE OF THE […]