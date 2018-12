PANDORA — Riverdale doubled up Pandora-Gilboa 12-6 in overtime Friday and posted a 64-58 victory in the Blanchard Valley Conference opener for both boys basketball teams. Brock Davis led three Riverdale (2-1,1-0 BVC) players in double figures with 16 points. Coby Miller had 15 points and Alec Loveridge added 13 points. Davis had a game-high […]