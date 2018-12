COLUMBUS GROVE — Kenzie King buried four triples and scored a game-high 21 points in leading Columbus Grove to a 55-40 win over Crestview in Thursday’s Northwest Conference opener for both schools. Rylee Sybert was the Bulldogs’ (4-0, 1-0 NWC) secondary option scoring 10 points with five rebounds. Angel Schneider matched Sybert’s team-high five rebounds […]