NORTH BALTIMORE — Elmwood’s Josiah Childress posted team highs of 23 points and seven rebounds as the Royals outlasted North Baltimore 65-56 for a nonleague boys basketball win Saturday. Bryce Reynolds added 16 points, five rebounds and two steals for the Royals (1-0), who led 46-44 entering the fourth quarter. Reynolds hit three 3-pointers, as […]