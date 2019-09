By TED RADICK Staff Writer PANDORA — By a 5-0 vote Monday, the Pandora-Gilboa board of education approved Mike Lee as P-G’s boys varsity basketball coach. Lee comes to Pandora-Gilboa with plenty of coaching experience. He was head coach at Minster for 23 years, compiling a 314-208 record. At Minster, he won six district titles, […]