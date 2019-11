Findlay High’s Jacob Gangle and Carson Dale earned first-team honors in the 2019 Three Rivers Athletic Conference all-league boys soccer selections. Two midfielders for the Trojans, Gangle, a senior, and Dale, a junior, led Findlay to a 3-3-1 record in TRAC matches and 9-7-3 overall record. Toledo St. John’s went unbeaten (7-0) in league play. […]