McCOMB — Hopewell-Loudon twice rallied from one-set deficits but McComb prevailed in the end, outlasting the Chieftains 25-12, 15-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-7 in a marathon Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball battle on Wednesday. McComb senior setter Lauren Grubb was 15 for 17 serving with two aces, 89 for 90 setting with 30 assists and added nine […]