ELIDA — Columbus Grove’s Alyssa Ellerbrock won the girls race and the Bulldogs captured the boys and girls team titles Tuesday at the Elida Invitational cross country meet at Elida High School. Ellerbrock finished in 19:02.10 to win by nearly 43 seconds. Grove scored 34 points, topping Van Wert (63) and Kenton (64). Ottawa-Glandorf was […]