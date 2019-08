HEBRON — Leipsic’s Lola Wensink and Alex Hernandez each posted top-10 finishes in their respective races at Saturday’s OHSAA Preseason Invitational at National Trail Raceway. Wensink ran a 22:24.20 to finish in seventh place in the girls Section I Division II-III portion. Hernandez was 10th in 18:24.40 in the boys Section J Division II-III race. […]