Prep Football: FHS seeks to rebound

By DAVE HANNEMAN

STAFF WRITER

Findlay High School travels to the University of Toledo campus on Friday where the Trojans will take on Toledo St. Francis.

WHEN & WHERE: 7 p.m. Friday at the Glass Bowl

COACHES: Mark Ritzler has posted a 67-59 record in his 12 seasons at Findlay High. Dan Chipka is in his second season at St. Francis, where he has a 5-9 record.

LAST MEETING/OVERALL SERIES: Findlay beat St. Francis 42-24 last season and leads the overall series 7-5. Four of the Knights’ five wins came before the formation of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference, including a 13-10 overtime win over the Trojans in the 1984 state playoffs.

TALE OF THE TAPE I (FINDLAY): Findlay is 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the TRAC after last week’s stunning 43-42 loss at Fremont Ross. Findlay led by 21 points on three occasions, the last time at 42-21 when Tanner Rickle scampered into the end zone from 2 yards out and Mitchell Taylor converted the PAT kick with 6:29 left in the fourth quarter. The Trojans were still up by 21 when Brandon Hamilton recovered a Ross fumble with 5:38 to play, but Fremont converted three Findlay turnovers into three touchdown drives, then was successful on a 2-point conversion with 31 seconds on the clock to win it.

“We had over 500 yards (168 rushing, 379 passing) total offense. We put 42 points on the board,” Ritzler said. “What killed us was turnovers, especially those three turnovers at key times in the fourth quarter.”

Following losses to Hilliard Bradley (34-28) and Upper Arlington (49-42) in the first two games of the season, it was Findlay’s third loss decided in the final seconds or in overtime.

“Our mantra has been ‘finish,’” Ritzler said. “We can say all we want about the offense but at key times, especially in the fourth quarter of some close game when we need to get a first down to finish it off, we’ve not been able to do it.

“We’ve been talking for weeks now that we have got to be able to finish the game. It’s great to have all these stats but, man, we have to find a way to get that first down when we need it.”

TALE OF THE TAPE II (ST. FRANCIS): St. Francis lost its season opener 42-10 to an Anthony Wayne team that is 4-0 and state-ranked (No. 2, Division II), but has rebounded well, averaging 46.7 points a game in wins over Bedford, Michigan (52-14), Cleveland Heights (45-18) and Oregon Clay (43-3) in last week’s TRAC opener.

“Going into this season, we talked that these guys had the potential to maybe take that next step up into the upper half of the league,” Ritzler said.

“They’ve been down for a while (5-35 overall, 2-26 TRAC from 2014-17), but their coach has done a great job of creating some enthusiasm in the program. The thing that jumps out at me right away is that they are playing very confidently. They’re doing what they should be doing and they’ve got things rolling. They’re playing with excitement and emotion. That’s what happens when you’re 3-1.”

Malachi Wyse is the marquee name on the St. Francis roster. The 6-foot, 205-pound senior led the TRAC in rushing last season (1,461 yards, 11 TDs) and is pace to better those stats this year with 703 yards and nine touchdowns through four games.

“He was an all-league running back last year and there’s a reason why,” Ritzler said. “He’s put on some weight; he looks stronger. He’s got that rare combination of size and speed. He has the ability to run between the tackles but, boy, if he gets out in the open he’s gone, too.”

Senior Jakiel Wells is the Knights’ quarterback and Jaydian Harris complement’s Wyse in the backfield. University of Toledo recruit Joey Carroll, a 6-7, 240-pound senior, is the tight end and junior Todd Bumphis is a big play threat at receiver.

KEYS TO THE GAME: With the explosion of the spread formation, the tight end has become an endangered species in most offenses. St. Francis’s use of Carroll and an H-back and Wells’ wheels, gives St. Francis a look many teams do not see week to week.

“We have to read our keys, we have to tackle well and we have to keep the edge,” Ritzler said.

“Wyse is the their bell cow. But their quarterback keeps your backside defensive end and backside linebacker occupied because he’s a threat to pull it in and run. They haven’t thrown much, but Bumphis averages around 20 yards a catch. That home run ability keeps your corners and safeties honest and their big tight end is a threat in the red zone.”

Findlay has played primarily a 3-4 angling defense, but may adapt it a bit to match St. Francis’s offensive schemes.

“There are different things you have to do when you’re playing against a tight end and a H-back,” Ritzler said. “We have some plans in place, a little different than what we’ve had, because you don’t see that look much anymore.”

Ritzler and his staff have also been stressing some fundamental basics.

“We have to do all the little things we’ve been doing since we started two-a-days,” Ritzler said. “We talked to the kids again today and we asked them how many games have we been in where one or two plays ended up being the difference. They all shouted out three, and they are absolutely right.

“We know what we have to do. Now we have to go out and do it.”

