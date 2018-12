Findlay High’s Adam Gilbert earned first-team honors and four Trojans were second team picks in the 2018 all-Three Rivers Athletic Conference fooball selections. Gilbert, a 6-foot, 180-pound senior, led Findlay in receiving, catching 45 passes for 715 yards and seven touchdowns. He was the second-leading receiver in the TRAC, and had 76 receptions for 1,130 […]