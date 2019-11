Regional Football Capsules No. 8 Clyde vs. No. 6 Ottawa-Glandorf WHERE & WHEN: Findlay’s Donnell Stadium, tonight, 7 p.m. DIVISION/REGION: Division IV, Region 14. RECORDS: Clyde 8-4, Ottawa-Glandorf 9-3. COACHES: Clyde — Ryan Carter (7th year, 64-21); Ottawa-Glandorf — Ken Schriner (24th year, 177-92). PLAYOFF APPEARANCES: Clyde 15th; Ottawa-Glandorf 14th. LAST APPEARANCE: Clyde 2018, Ottawa-Glandorf […]