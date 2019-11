Regional Quarterfinal Football Capsules Friday’s Game NO. 8 CAREY VS. NO. 1 COLLINS WESTERN RESERVE WHERE & WHEN: Western Reserve, Friday, 7 p.m. DIVISION / REGION: Division VI, Region 22. RECORDS: Carey 5-5, Western Reserve 9-1. COACHES: Carey — Jonathan Mershman (3rd year, 20-13); Western Reserve — Ty Stevenson (2nd year, 11-9). PLAYOFF APPEARANCES: Carey […]