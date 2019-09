ELIDA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Jacob Balbaugh was nearly perfect, passing for 228 yards and accounting for seven touchdowns in a 51-7 Western Buckeye League opening game romp over Elida on Friday night. The Titans, 1-1 on the season, outgained Elida (0-2) 409-142 and came away with four interceptions. All Balbaugh did was convert 10 of 11 […]