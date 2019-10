KENTON — Kenton scored twice in the final 3:23 on Friday to earn a 14-9 win over Ottawa-Glandorf in a game that nearly ensures there will be at least two co-champions in the Western Buckeye League. Ottawa-Glandorf (7-2), Kenton (7-2) and Wapakoneta (8-1) have identical 7-1 WBL records heading into the final week of the […]