CELINA — Celina’s two-point conversion try with 27 seconds remaining failed, allowing Ottawa-Glandorf to hold on for a 24-23 Western Buckeye League win against the Bulldogs on Friday night. With the win, the Titans improved to 5-1 and remained unbeaten in WBL play at 5-0. Celina fell to 3-3 and 2-3. Ottawa-Glandorf had its biggest […]