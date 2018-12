BASCOM — Arcadia buried half of its 3-pointers, missed just three free throws and played some solid defense as well in handing Hopewell-Loudon its first Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball loss Thursday, 57-35. Arcadia’s win, its seventh in eight games, leaves the Redskins at 3-1 in the BVC along with Hopewell-Loudon (7-2), Arlington and North […]