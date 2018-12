BLUFFTON — Bluffton’s Alivia Koenig drained seven 3-pointers, setting a career school record in the process, and finished with a game-high 22 points Thursday as the Pirates defeated Paulding 58-43 in a Northwest Conference girls basketball game. Koenig now has 211 career 3-pointers. She surpassed Caity (Matter) Henniger, who had the previous mark of 209. […]