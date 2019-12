MCCOMB — McComb leaped out to a 15-4 first quarter lead and a 39-8 halftime lead as the Panthers knocked off Lima Perry 68-21 in a nonleague girls basketball game Monday. Malorie Schroeder led the Panthers (2-0) with 19 points and six steals. Olivia Miehls added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Eliza Dehart chipped […]