MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale’s Hannah Breidenbach had 12 points and two more Falcons scored in double figures Monday as Riverdale defeated Hardin Northern 45-33 in a nonconference girls basketball game. Carrigan Vent and Danielle Searfoss each scored 11 points for Riverdale (1-1). Maddie Grappy scored a game-high 19 points for Hardin Northern (0-2). Emma Martin […]