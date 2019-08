DEFIANCE — Findlay High’s Sydney Eynon placed third in the medalist standings and the Trojans’ “A” and “B” girls golf teams were fifth and sixth overall in the Defiance Invitational played at the Auglaize Golf Club on Wednesday. Eynon carded an 84 on the day, leading Findlay’s “B” team to a 410 total. Cameron Heiserman’s […]