LIMA — Chloe Holliday shot a 41 Thursday to lead Findlay High’s girls golf team in a 195-216 defeat to Lima Shawnee at Shawnee Country Club. Sydney Eynon and Carsyn Kouns each shot 56s for the Trojans , and Abby Powell had a 63. Cate Rummel (64) and Cameron Heiserman (66) also competed. Lima Shawnee’s […]