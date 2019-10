Regional Girls Soccer Division III Regional Semifinal Liberty-Benton vs. Eastwood WHEN & WHERE — 7 p.m. today at Perrysburg Junior High School. RECORDS — Liberty-Benton 17-1-1; Eastwood 20-0. NEXT — Winner plays Saturday against Archbold (15-1-3) or Spencerville (16-3) at a time and location to be announced. NOTABLE — Rematch will be the theme when […]