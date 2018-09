LIMA — Findlay High School’s girl soccer team registered 35 shots on goal en route to blanking Lima Senior 10-0 for a Three Rivers Athletic Conference win Wednesday. Madison Mlsna and Morgan Kirk each scored twice for the Trojans (4-4-3, 2-2-1 TRAC) who led 4-0 at halftime. Madison Berry, Jocellen Puchta, Lilli Meyers, Danielle Tisdale […]