FORT JENNINGS — Peyton Sendelbach and Hannah Missler scored first-half goals Wednesday as Van Buren held off Fort Jennings 2-1 in a nonconference girls soccer match. The Black Knights, now 2-1-1 on the season, held a 12-4 edge in shots and got two assists from Mady Parker and another from Breanna Tabler. Van Buren goalie […]