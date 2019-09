LIMA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Alyse Balbaugh placed third at No. 3 singles and Emma Schmiedebusch was fourth at No. 2 singles when play wrapped up on Saturday in the Western Buckeye League girls tennis tournament at the University of Northwestern Ohio. Balbaugh fell 6-4, 6-2 to Wapakoneta’s Makenzie Schroeder in the semifinals, then bounced back to […]